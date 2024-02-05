Crown Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $32 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $89 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $149 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $2.86 billion from $3.01 billion last year.

Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $32 Mln. vs. $89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $2.86 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.00

