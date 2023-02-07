Crown Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK):

Earnings: $89 million in Q4 vs. -$1.00 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.74 in Q4 vs. -$7.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $140 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.05 per share Revenue: $3.01 billion in Q4 vs. $3.05 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.