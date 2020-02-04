Markets
Crown Holdings Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $87 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $141 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $2.79 billion from $2.73 billion last year.

Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $141 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.00.

