Crown Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $183 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $3.08 billion from $3.17 billion last year.

Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $210 Mln. vs. $229 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q3): $3.08 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year.

