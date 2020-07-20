Markets
Crown Holdings Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $126 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to $2.16 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $178 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q2): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.60 Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 to $5.25

