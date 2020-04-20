Markets
CCK

Crown Holdings Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $88 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $2.76 billion

Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $153 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular