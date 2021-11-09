Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CCK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $106.12, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCK was $106.12, representing a -7.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.55 and a 23.9% increase over the 52 week low of $85.65.

CCK is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and Amcor plc (AMCR). CCK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.43. Zacks Investment Research reports CCK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.36%, compared to an industry average of 19.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cck Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCK as a top-10 holding:

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BECO with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CCK at 3.07%.

