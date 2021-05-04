Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $110.44, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCK was $110.44, representing a -1.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.67 and a 97.74% increase over the 52 week low of $55.85.

CCK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.22. Zacks Investment Research reports CCK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.17%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCK as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVAL with an increase of 22.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CCK at 2.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.