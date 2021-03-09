Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.29, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCK was $96.29, representing a -5.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.95 and a 124.09% increase over the 52 week low of $42.97.

CCK is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). CCK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.3. Zacks Investment Research reports CCK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.28%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

