Crown Holdings Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

Earnings: -$175 million in Q3 vs. $159 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.47 in Q3 vs. $1.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.80 per share Revenue: $3.074 billion in Q3 vs. $3.069 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 to $1.55 Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 to $6.35

