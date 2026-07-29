Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Crown Holdings (CCK). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 8.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $121.9 in the previous session. Crown has gained 17.7% since the start of the year compared to the 17.9% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 21.2% return for the Zacks Containers - Metal and Glass industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 20, 2026, Crown reported EPS of $2.49 versus consensus estimate of $2.15.

For the current fiscal year, Crown is expected to post earnings of $8.39 per share on $13.6 in revenues. This represents a 7.7% change in EPS on a 9.99% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.03 per share on $13.82 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.57% and 1.64%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Crown may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Crown has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 15.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.3X versus its peer group's average of 8.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Crown an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Crown currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Crown fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Crown shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does CCK Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CCK have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN). SLGN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Silgan Holdings Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 5.41%, and for the current fiscal year, SLGN is expected to post earnings of $3.79 per share on revenue of $6.83 billion.

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. have gained 3.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.65X and a P/CF of 7.03X.

The Containers - Metal and Glass industry is in the top 9% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CCK and SLGN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.