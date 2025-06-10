Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Crown Holdings (CCK)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $101 in the previous session. Crown Holdings has gained 21.7% since the start of the year compared to the -0.4% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 6.9% return for the Zacks Containers - Metal and Glass industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 28, 2025, Crown reported EPS of $1.67 versus consensus estimate of $1.22.

For the current fiscal year, Crown is expected to post earnings of $7.09 per share on $12.12 billion in revenues. This represents a 10.61% change in EPS on a 2.67% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.71 per share on $12.42 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.69% and 2.54%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Crown may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Crown has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.9X versus its peer group's average of 9.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Crown currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Crown meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Crown shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.