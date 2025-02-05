CROWN HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $CCK Reports Quarterly Earnings

CROWN HOLDINGS ($CCK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.59 per share, beating estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $2,903,000,000, missing estimates of $2,918,477,910 by $-15,477,910.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CCK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CROWN HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

CROWN HOLDINGS insiders have traded $CCK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J DONAHUE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,746,200 .

. GERARD H GIFFORD (EVP & COO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $958,875

JAMES H MILLER sold 1,006 shares for an estimated $96,175

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CROWN HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of CROWN HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.