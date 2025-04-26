CROWN HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $CCK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CROWN HOLDINGS ($CCK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,846,863,467 and earnings of $1.25 per share.

CROWN HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

CROWN HOLDINGS insiders have traded $CCK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY J DONAHUE (President & CEO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $725,475

CROWN HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of CROWN HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CROWN HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

CROWN HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

