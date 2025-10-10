Is Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crown Holdings (CCK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crown Holdings is one of 187 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crown Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCK's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CCK has moved about 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 3.2%. As we can see, Crown Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY). The stock has returned 19.5% year-to-date.

In Mitsui & Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Crown Holdings belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.4% so far this year, so CCK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Mitsui & Co., however, belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #97. The industry has moved +5.7% so far this year.

Crown Holdings and Mitsui & Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

