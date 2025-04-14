Is Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Crown Holdings (CCK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crown Holdings is one of 192 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crown Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCK's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CCK has returned 1.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 12.7% on average. This shows that Crown Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Esco Technologies (ESE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.5%.

Over the past three months, Esco Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Crown Holdings is a member of the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7% so far this year, meaning that CCK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Esco Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved -17.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Crown Holdings and Esco Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

