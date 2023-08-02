Crown Holdings (CCK) Price Target Increased by 6.92% to 109.21

The average one-year price target for Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) has been revised to 109.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.92% from the prior estimate of 102.14 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86.86 to a high of 134.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.73% from the latest reported closing price of 92.76 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCK is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 132,397K shares. The put/call ratio of CCK is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Janus Henderson Group holds 5,904K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,443K shares, representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 71.82% over the last quarter.
Victory Capital Management holds 4,368K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 30.51% over the last quarter.
Capital World Investors holds 4,363K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing an increase of 26.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 33.26% over the last quarter.
ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,332K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 31.32% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,713K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 5.54% over the last quarter.
Crown Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.
Additional reading:
- Securities Trading and SEC Compliance and Reporting Policy
- List of Guarantor Subsidiaries
- CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
- Indenture, dated as of May 18, 2023, among the Issuer, the Company, the other guarantors party thereto, BNP Paribas, as representative of the several initial purchases party thereto, U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as Trustee, Elavon Financial Services DAC, as paying agent, registrar and transfer agent, relating to the €500,000,000 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2028.
- Purchase Agreement, dated as of May 9, 2023, by and among the Company, the Issuer, BNP Paribas, as representative of the Initial Purchasers named in Schedule I thereto, and the Guarantors (as defined therein).
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.