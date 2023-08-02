Crown Holdings (CCK) Price Target Increased by 6.92% to 109.21

The average one-year price target for Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) has been revised to 109.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.92% from the prior estimate of 102.14 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86.86 to a high of 134.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.73% from the latest reported closing price of 92.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCK is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 132,397K shares. The put/call ratio of CCK is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,904K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,443K shares, representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 71.82% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,368K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 30.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,363K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing an increase of 26.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 33.26% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,332K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 31.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,713K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCK by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Crown Holdings Background Information

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

