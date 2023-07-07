Crown Holdings (CCK) Expands Its Partnership With Socorro

Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK announced that its subsidiary, Crown Embalagens Metálicas da Amazônia S.A., expanded its partnership with Brazil-based beverage producer Socorro Bebidas. The collaboration was expanded to launch Acquíssima Sabor flavored mineral water in 350 ml CrownSleek cans.



Socorro’s foray into the water business involved the company using CrownSleek cans to package its Acqussima mineral water brand. Socorro needed to portray the beverage's refreshing and health-conscious nature, while maintaining its focus on sustainability.



CrownSleek cans feature metal packaging, which has the inherent advantages of providing a strong barrier against light and oxygen, while preserving the freshness of the product. Moreover, aluminum beverage cans are infinitely recyclable.



Metal packaging is lightweight, and easy to transport, serve from and enjoy, making it convenient for customers.



These features attract Brazil-based consumers, who have recently helped take the country's recycling rate for aluminum beverage cans to 100%. Total canned water volume in Brazil has increased about sevenfold from 2021 to 2022. This indicates a regional trend toward aluminum-packaged water, and a sustained shift away from tap and bulk water.



For several years, global industry demand for beverage cans has been growing as it is the world’s most sustainable and recycled beverage packaging. An estimated 75% of beverage product launches are now in cans. Crown Holdings has, thus, been focusing on growing its global beverage can business in order to tap strong demand growth.



CCK is set to implement several beverage can capacity expansion projects through the end of 2023 in order to meet the surging demand for beverage cans. These projects include the construction of plants and the addition of production lines to existing facilities.



Approximately 25 billion units of beverage can capacity are planned to be added through the end of 2023 (from the 2019 levels). The company expects a free cash flow of $500 million and a capital expenditure of $900 million.

Price Performance

Crown Holdings’ shares have lost 7.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 12.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

