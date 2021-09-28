Crown Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CCK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.99, changing hands as low as $101.15 per share. Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCK's low point in its 52 week range is $74.53 per share, with $114.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.42.

