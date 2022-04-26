Crown Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CCK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.81, changing hands as low as $110.17 per share. Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCK's low point in its 52 week range is $95.27 per share, with $130.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.95.

