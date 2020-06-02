Crown Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CCK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.67, changing hands as high as $67.73 per share. Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCK's low point in its 52 week range is $42.97 per share, with $80.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.46.

