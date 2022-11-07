Crown Holdings Board Unanimously Adopts Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan following the Board's evaluation and consultation with the Company's advisors.

Crown remains committed to engaging in constructive dialogue with its shareholders. The Rights Plan is similar to plans adopted by other publicly traded companies and is intended to protect the long-term interests of Crown shareholders and to enable them to realize the full potential value of their investment.

The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Crown through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate premium.

Under the Rights Plan, the rights will be exercisable if an entity, person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of Crown's outstanding common stock directly or indirectly.

If a shareholder's beneficial ownership of Crown's common shares as of the effective date of the Rights Plan and associated dividend declaration is at or above 10%, that shareholder's existing ownership percentage would be grandfathered, but the rights would become exercisable if at any time after this announcement the shareholder increases its ownership percentage by 0.5% or more.

In the event that the rights become exercisable due to the ownership threshold being crossed, each right will entitle its holder to purchase at the exercise price, common stock having a market value equal to twice the exercise price.

Pursuant to the Rights Plan, Crown will issue one right for each outstanding share of Crown common stock to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 17, 2022. The Rights Plan is effective immediately and will expire on November 6, 2023.

