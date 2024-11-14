Crown Electrokinetics reports Q3 revenue $8M vs. $0 last year

“We’re pleased with our strong third quarter performance, achieving record quarterly revenue of $8.0 million. Crown’s results this quarter reflect the solid foundation and growing operational momentum across our three highly scalable businesses,” said Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman, Crown. “With diverse and related business divisions, we are focused on developing and providing cutting-edge solutions for multiple large and growing addressable markets. The second half of 2024 continues to bring increased demand for our solutions, as evidenced by recent project wins for lead pipe identification and remediation, slant wells installations, and fiber optic network construction, as well as a strong pipeline for upcoming projects. Crown is well positioned to achieve our growth objectives for the remainder of 2024, and importantly remaining on track to achieve profitability in full year 2025. In 2024, we strategically sought and established a leadership team comprised of industry experts, each bringing a track record of proven success in business, paired with a desire to disrupt the status quo with innovation. We are excited to witness our team execute our vision and plan to provide innovative solutions that benefit communities and the environment, deliver positive societal change, and shape a better future,” concluded. Mr. Croxall.

