Crown Electrokinetics reaffirms Q4 revenue view $9M, FY24 revenue view $22M

Crown reiterates its fourth quarter and full year 2024 revenue guidance of $9.0 million and $22.0 million, respectively.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRKN:
- Crown Electrokinetics announces suspension of equity line of credit
- Crown Electrokinetics files to sell 20M shares of common stock for holders
- Stellantis cuts 2024 targets, TPG acquires AT&T’s DirecTV stake: Morning Buzz
- Crown Electrokinetics sees Q4 revenue $9M
- Crown Electrokinetics’ PE Pipelines secures two contracts totaling $33M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.