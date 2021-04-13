Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CRKN) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CRKN) future prospects. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The US$51m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$9.6m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$22m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Crown ElectroKinetics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the American Chemicals analysts is that Crown ElectroKinetics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$25m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 95% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Crown ElectroKinetics given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Crown ElectroKinetics currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

