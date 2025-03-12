Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Outlines Growth Strategy and Infrastructure Focus Following Nasdaq Delisting

Crown Electrokinetics updates shareholders on progress, infrastructure developments, and plans for future growth after recent Nasdaq delisting.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. has announced in a letter to shareholders from CEO and Chairman Doug Croxall that the company has been delisted from the Nasdaq despite efforts to comply with listing requirements. The letter highlights Crown's focus on its business strengths and progress, particularly following the formation of Crown Construction, which enhances its capabilities in fiber optics, water services, and pipeline projects to meet increasing infrastructure demands. Crown aims to secure projects that align with national infrastructure goals and is investing in strategic marketing and relationship-building to grow its reputation. The company emphasizes its strong financial position, with $20 million in cash and no debt, and plans to pursue an uplisting strategy when conditions are favorable. Croxall expresses confidence in Crown's trajectory and commitment to long-term value for shareholders, with further updates expected in the upcoming earnings release.

Potential Positives

The formation and expansion of Crown Construction enhances the company's ability to meet the increasing demand for critical infrastructure solutions across multiple sectors.

Crown maintains a strong financial position with over $20 million in cash and no debt, reflecting financial stability despite recent challenges.

The company is in the running for multiple large-scale infrastructure projects, positioning itself for future revenue growth as market opportunities expand.

Crown's efforts to build a world-class team and establish a strong brand reputation in infrastructure solutions show commitment to long-term business sustainability and profitability.

Potential Negatives

Delisting from Nasdaq indicates potential issues with shareholder confidence and company governance, which may raise concerns among current and prospective investors.

The press release emphasizes the need to establish the company's reputation as an industry leader, suggesting that it currently lacks sufficient recognition and credibility in the market.

While the company reports being in a strong financial position, the mention of a ramp-up phase for revenue growth implies potential short-term challenges in achieving profitability and securing contracts.

FAQ

What recent changes occurred for Crown Electrokinetics Corp.?

Crown was delisted from the Nasdaq despite fulfilling listing requirements, as discussed in a letter from CEO Doug Croxall.

How is Crown strengthening its infrastructure business?

The company has expanded Crown Construction to include fiber optics, water service lines, and critical infrastructure solutions.

What is Crown's financial position after the delisting?

Despite the delisting, Crown has over $20 million in cash, no debt, and maintains financial stability.

What are Crown's plans for future uplisting?

Crown intends to pursue a strategic uplisting when financial strength is demonstrated, aiming to attract institutional investors.

What can shareholders expect in the upcoming updates?

Shareholders can look forward to detailed updates on business performance and growth strategy in the upcoming earnings release and 10-K filing.

$CRKN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CRKN stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 92,477 shares (+924770.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,972,534

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 61 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,301

FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC added 34 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $725

MORGAN STANLEY added 19 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Crown Electrokinetics Corp.









(OTC: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company")



, a leading provider of innovative technology infrastructure solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today provided a letter to shareholders from its CEO and Chairman, Doug Croxall.





Dear Fellow Shareholders,





Earlier this month, we were disappointed to be delisted from the Nasdaq despite taking diligent and strategic steps to meet the exchange’s listing requirements. While we will discuss our listing plans in more detail later, my primary focus today is on what truly matters – our business, our progress, and the opportunities that lie ahead.





At the end of 2024, we outlined the strong foundation we had built through Crown’s diversified businesses. I am pleased to report that we have further strengthened that foundation with the formation and expansion of Crown Construction, which now includes our fiber optics, water service lines (Element 82), water intake solutions (slant wells and reverse osmosis plants), and XXL pipelines businesses.





This expanded platform significantly enhances our ability to meet the increasing demand for critical infrastructure solutions. Crown Construction is positioned to play a vital role in modernizing the country’s water, utility, and communications networks – essential sectors that require urgent investment and innovation.





To that end, we have assembled a world-class team of industry veterans with proven track records in infrastructure development, engineering, and project execution. With a highly skilled workforce, advanced technology, and strong industry relationships, we are ready to secure and execute on projects that not only drive revenue but also support national infrastructure goals.





However, building a successful infrastructure business goes beyond assembling a skilled team. We are working to establish Crown’s reputation as an industry leader, ensuring that our brand becomes synonymous with innovation, reliability, and cutting-edge solutions. This means strategic marketing, business development, and relationship-building are all priorities as we work to secure a steady pipeline of new customer wins across all our construction businesses.





Our long-term objective is to build a sustainable, profitable business, and we are taking deliberate steps to achieve this. The construction industry operates on long lead times, and securing new contracts – particularly large-scale infrastructure projects – takes time. While we are currently in the running for multiple opportunities, the nature of the industry means we will experience a ramp-up phase reflected in our revenue growth. That said, the market opportunity across all our business lines is stronger than ever.





Despite the recent delisting, Crown remains in a strong financial position, with over $20 million in cash and no debt. Since our reverse stock split, we had maintained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price and equity requirements, further demonstrating our financial stability. Additionally, we have issued no new shares post reverse split and since moving to the OTC, our stock has traded orderly, reflecting continued confidence in our business and growth strategy.





We firmly believe in the strength of our business model and the long-term value we are creating. While we continue executing our strategy, our priority remains achieving sustained profitability to position Crown for a successful uplisting. At the right time, and with our financial strength fully demonstrated, we intend to pursue an uplisting strategy that aligns with our long-term growth objectives and ensures we attract a strong institutional investor base.





We believe Crown today is a fundamentally stronger company than ever before. With a growing revenue base, expanding market opportunities, and a world-class team executing on critical infrastructure projects, we are confident in our trajectory. We will provide a detailed update on each of our businesses, financial performance, and growth strategy in our upcoming earnings release and 10-K filing later this month.





To our shareholders, thank you for your continued support. We remain focused on delivering long-term value and look forward to sharing updates on our progress.





Sincerely,





Doug Croxall





CEO and Chairman, Crown







About Crown







Crown is an innovative infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to benefiting communities and the environment. Operating across multiple businesses – Smart Windows, and Construction – Crown is developing and delivering cutting edge solutions that are challenging the status quo and redefining industry standards. For more information, please visit



www.crownek.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding future events or Crown’s future financial performance that involve certain contingencies and uncertainties, including those discussed in Crown’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports Crown files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, in the sections entitled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” . Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.





This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.







For more information, please contact:









Investor Relations









ir@crownek.com









Public Relations









pr@crownek.com





