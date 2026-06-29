Crown Crafts Stock Gains Following Q4 Earnings, Margin Expands

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. CRWS have gained 1.4% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 29, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which declined 0.4% over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock slipped 1.4%, although it still fared better than the broader market, as the S&P 500 fell 3.7%.

Crown Crafts’ Earnings Snapshot

Crown Crafts reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of $22.4 million, down 3.7% from $23.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income improved to $0.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from a net loss of $10.8 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, a year earlier, when results were weighed down by a $13.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Gross profit increased 20.8% to $5.1 million from $4.2 million, while gross margin expanded 460 basis points to 22.9% from 18.3%. CRWS did not report quarterly segment results.

For fiscal 2026, Crown Crafts reported net sales of $82.3 million, down 5.7% from $87.3 million in fiscal 2025, reflecting a 14.8% decline in bedding and diaper bag sales. This was partially offset by a 2.4% increase in bibs, toys and disposable products. CRWS returned to profitability with net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, from a net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in fiscal 2025. Gross profit declined 5.6% to $20.1 million, although the gross margin remained unchanged at 24.4%.

CRWS’ Other Key Business Metrics

Marketing and administrative expenses remained essentially unchanged at $4.6 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 despite inflationary pressures, reflecting continued cost discipline. Interest expense declined 41.7% to $194,000 from $333,000 in the prior-year quarter as debt levels were reduced.

At fiscal year-end, inventories totaled $28.4 million, up slightly from $27.8 million a year earlier, while total debt fell to $14.1 million from $18.5 million. Crown Crafts ended fiscal 2026 with total assets of $70.7 million.

CRWS ended the year with $12.5 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facility and generated $8.3 million in operating cash flow during fiscal 2026. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.

Crown Crafts, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Crown Crafts, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Crown Crafts, Inc. Quote

Crown Crafts’ Management Commentary

Management said that Crown Crafts delivered a solid quarterly performance despite persistent macroeconomic challenges, including global conflicts, tariff volatility, elevated fuel prices and continued inflation that pressured consumer spending. President and chief executive officer Olivia Elliott highlighted the February relaunch of Manhattan Toy's Groovy Girls brand, describing the initial response from specialty retailers as encouraging following its commercial rollout in May. Management also reiterated its focus on expanding margins through internal product development, operating efficiencies and disciplined capital allocation while continuing to return capital to shareholders through dividends.

Executives attributed the fiscal 2026 sales decline primarily to fewer items included in programs at a major retailer and inventory shortages stemming from CRWS’ strategy to minimize the impact of higher tariffs during the early part of the fiscal year.

Factors Influencing CRWS’ Results

The improvement in profitability was driven primarily by strategic pricing initiatives and a more favorable sales mix of higher-margin products, which lifted gross margin by 460 basis points. Executives noted that price increases implemented to offset tariffs were fully reflected during the fiscal fourth quarter after taking effect progressively through the fiscal year. Lower interest expense resulting from debt reduction also supported earnings. Management added that inventory levels increased modestly, largely because tariffs were capitalized into inventory costs and to support the Groovy Girls launch.

During theearnings call management also pointed to progress in international markets, attributing improved overseas sales to the consolidation of Manhattan Toy and Sassy distribution networks and the appointment of a new Canadian distributor. CRWS also cited shipments to the newly opened LEGOLAND Shanghai attraction as contributing to international growth. Meanwhile, diaper bags remained under pressure due to tariff-related cost increases and reduced shelf space at major retailers, prompting efforts to redesign and reposition the product category.

Crown Crafts’ Guidance

Crown Crafts did not provide formal financial guidance for fiscal 2027. Management expressed confidence in the company's competitive positioning, citing its portfolio of brands, retail partnerships, financial strength and ongoing investments in product innovation and marketing.

Executives said that they expect continued focus on cost controls, operating leverage and internal efficiency initiatives while seeking to capitalize on any recovery in consumer demand. Management also said that gross margins have additional room for expansion over time as sales improve and operating leverage increases.

CRWS’ Other Developments

Subsequent to the quarter, Crown Crafts officially relaunched the Manhattan Toy Groovy Girls brand, with initial distribution through specialty retailers and broader availability planned through Amazon and international markets later in the year. CRWS also disclosed ongoing efforts to optimize its real estate footprint, including extending the lease on its Eden Valley warehouse to align with its Compton facility and evaluating a future consolidated warehouse location.

In addition, management confirmed it has applied for refunds related to previously imposed U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and has already received approximately $175,000, while seeking recovery of a substantially larger amount.

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Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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