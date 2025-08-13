Crown Crafts Sales Drop 4.5 Percent

Key Points Net sales (GAAP) declined 4.5% to $15.5 million for Q1 FY2026, as the $2.1 million contribution from the Baby Boom acquisition was offset by declines in legacy product categories.

Gross profit margin (GAAP) fell to 22.7% as tariffs on imports from China drove up costs.

Net loss (GAAP) widened to $1.1 million, while the company continued its $0.08 per share quarterly dividend.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS), a developer and distributor of infant and juvenile consumer products, released its earnings for the fiscal first quarter 2026 on August 13, 2025. Crown Crafts reported lower GAAP sales and profit margins for Q1 fiscal 2026 as cost inflation, especially from U.S. tariffs on China-sourced goods, offset partial gains from its Baby Boom acquisition. Net sales (GAAP) came in at $15.5 million, a 4.5% decrease from the same period a year ago, with a net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.10) per share (GAAP). These results reflected a modest deterioration from the prior year. Management described the period as challenging with pressure on both margins and expenses, as gross profit margin (GAAP) declined to 22.7%. Despite this, the board maintained the quarterly dividend at $0.08 per share.

Metric Q1 FY26(3 mo. ended Jun 29, 2025) Q1 FY25(3 mo. ended Jun 30, 2024) Y/Y Change Revenue $15.5 million $16.2 million (4.3%) Gross Profit Margin 22.7% 24.5% (-1.8 pp) Operating Loss $(1.2 million) $(0.3 million) NM Net Loss $(1.1 million) $(0.3 million) NM EPS $(0.10) $(0.03) NM

Business Overview and Recent Strategic Focus

Crown Crafts designs, markets, and distributes products for infants and young children, including bedding, blankets, bibs, toys, and diaper bags. Its products are sold through major retailers like Walmart and Amazon, many under well-known licensed brands.

A significant strategic focus for the company has been managing risks from customer concentration and tariff exposure. In recent years, the company acquired Baby Boom to expand into new categories and licenses. Product innovation and intellectual property, including Disney-related agreements, remain key to its competitive positioning.

Quarterly Developments: Sales, Margins, and Key Product Drivers

Sales for the quarter dropped compared to the prior year period. The Baby Boom acquisition contributed $2.1 million in sales, partially offsetting a decline in legacy product categories. Sales of bedding and diaper bags increased by $540,000, while sales of bibs, toys, and disposable products decreased by $1.3 million. management explained. Weaker performance in legacy categories reflected product shortages traced to deliberate inventory reduction as the company sought to limit tariff-related costs.

Gross profit margin (GAAP) compressed by 1.8 percentage points year-over-year. Management cited "increased tariff costs associated with products imported from China" as the main factor behind shrinking margins. Tariffs on Chinese goods now add significant cost, and management confirmed that inventory and procurement strategies to limit tariff exposure led to product availability issues during the quarter.

Marketing and administrative expenses rose to $4.7 million, up 10.7% from the prior year. These costs included marketing, administrative expenses, and integration costs for Baby Boom. Expense growth outpaced sales, with overall operating loss widening to $1.2 million versus the $0.3 million loss a year ago. On a per-share basis, the net loss deepened to $(0.10) from $(0.03) (GAAP), as higher costs and margin pressure weighed on the bottom line.

Product innovation continued to play a critical role in the company's strategy, with new product launches and brand extension efforts underway. For example, its plush toy offerings supplied to LEGOLAND Shanghai marked an extension into international markets, while baby dolls like Love, Stella aimed to capture fresh demand. The company's legacy business in bibs, toys, and disposables saw lower sales, while bedding and diaper bags performed better, possibly reflecting the early impact of the Baby Boom addition. No specific breakouts were given for licensing revenue this period, though prior calls highlighted Disney and other brand partnerships as important revenue streams.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Crown Crafts did not provide formal financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2026. Management repeated that it "will continue to navigate the tariff environment and search for ways to mitigate their impact, while focusing on increasing sales and market share." No specific forecasts for revenue, profit, or margins were discussed in the release.

With ongoing pressure from tariffs, elevated inventories, and a narrower margin for error given low cash reserves, investors may watch for signs of improved sales, better inventory management, and progress in broadening the customer base. Customer concentration and cost discipline remain essential risk factors, especially as the Baby Boom acquisition is not yet offsetting all of the legacy business's weakness. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.08 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

