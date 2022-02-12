Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.08

The board of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 8th of April, with investors receiving US$0.08 per share. The dividend yield will be 9.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Crown Crafts' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 155% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

EPS is set to grow by 4.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 82%. This is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

NasdaqCM:CRWS Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.67. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings have grown at around 4.5% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 4.5% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Crown Crafts has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

