Crown Crafts, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWS) Recent Stock Price Movement Is Nothing To Get Excited About But Its Strong Financial Prospects Can't Be Ignored

Looking at Crown Crafts' (NASDAQ:CRWS) mostly flat share price movement over the past week, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. But since value is created over the longer term, it's worth studying the company's strong financials to see what the future could hold. In this article, we decided to focus on Crown Crafts' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Crown Crafts is:

18% = US$7.5m ÷ US$42m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Crown Crafts' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Crown Crafts' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 13%. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Crown Crafts in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.1% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Crown Crafts is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Crown Crafts Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 56% (meaning, the company retains only 44% of profits) for Crown Crafts suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Crown Crafts has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Crown Crafts' performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink slightly in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

