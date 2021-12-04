Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Crown Crafts' shares before the 9th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.43 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.57 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Crown Crafts has a trailing yield of 8.9% on the current stock price of $7.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Crown Crafts paying out a modest 43% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The company paid out 110% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Crown Crafts paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Crown Crafts's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:CRWS Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Crown Crafts's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Crown Crafts has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Crown Crafts got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been effectively flat over this time, and Crown Crafts's paying out less than half its profits and 110% of its cash flow. Only rarely do we find companies paying out a low percentage of their profits yet a high percentage of their cash flow, so we'd mark this as a concern. To summarise, Crown Crafts looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Crown Crafts's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Crown Crafts you should be aware of.

