Crown Crafts, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$19m, some 4.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.21, 24% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimate suggests is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:CRWS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Crown Crafts' one analyst currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$78.7m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$0.72, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$76.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.69 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analyst becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analyst has lifted their price target 14% to US$8.00per share.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. From these estimates it looks as though the analyst expects the years of declining sales to come to an end, given the flat revenue forecast for next year. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen sales shrink five years annually. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 10% next year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Crown Crafts is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Crown Crafts' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Crown Crafts. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Crown Crafts (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

