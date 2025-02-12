Crown Crafts, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with $23.3 Million in Net Sales and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. reports Q3 fiscal 2025 results with $23.3 million in sales and a $0.08 dividend announcement.

Crown Crafts, Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending December 29, 2024, with net sales of $23.3 million and a gross profit of $6.1 million, resulting in a gross margin of 26.1%. The company achieved a net income of $893,000, or $0.09 per diluted share, although this represents a decline compared to the previous year's net income of $1.7 million. Marketing and administrative expenses increased to $4.4 million from $4.1 million in the prior year. Despite challenging economic conditions affecting consumer spending, CEO Olivia Elliott emphasized the company's strong balance sheet and cash flow, the efficient management of inventory, and the decision to maintain a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. The company remains focused on product innovation and cost discipline to foster long-term growth. A teleconference was scheduled for further discussion of the results.

Potential Positives

Reported net sales of $23.3 million and a gross profit of $6.1 million indicate continued operational performance despite economic challenges.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, reaffirming the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Successfully reducing inventory levels while managing borrowings shows effective operational management and financial prudence.

Strong balance sheet position demonstrates resilience and readiness for long-term growth when economic conditions improve.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for the third quarter declined to $23.3 million from $23.8 million in the prior-year quarter, indicating a decrease in revenue.

Net income of $893,000 represents a significant drop compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting diminished profitability.

Gross margin decreased from 27.0% in the third quarter of 2024 to 26.1%, suggesting reduced efficiency in managing production costs.

FAQ

What were Crown Crafts' net sales for Q3 fiscal year 2025?

Crown Crafts reported net sales of $23.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

How much was the gross profit for Q3 fiscal 2025?

The gross profit for Crown Crafts in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.1 million.

What is the declared quarterly dividend per share?

Crown Crafts declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of Series A common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2025, to stockholders of record by March 14, 2025.

How can I access the Crown Crafts teleconference?

You can join the teleconference by dialing 844-861-5504 or listening on the Company's website.

$CRWS Insider Trading Activity

$CRWS insiders have traded $CRWS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZENON S NIE has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $93,668 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD R RATAJCZAK purchased 10,661 shares for an estimated $50,213

$CRWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $CRWS stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GONZALES, La. , Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today reported results for the third quarter fiscal year 2025, which ended December 29, 2024.







Third Quarter Summary









“Our third quarter fiscal 2025 results reflect our continued ability to generate cash flow and profitability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our balance sheet is strong. We are efficiently lowering inventory levels from prior year even with the acquisition of Baby Boom and effectively managing our borrowings while continuing to pay a quarterly dividend,” said Olivia Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on developing new products to drive top-line growth and are committed to maintaining our cost discipline. Although consumer discretionary income remains constrained due to ongoing economic uncertainty, we believe we are well positioned for long-term growth when more favorable economic conditions return.”







Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results







Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $23.3 million, compared to $23.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 26.1% versus 27.0% in the third quarter of 2024. Marketing and administrative expenses were $4.4 million, compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Net income was $893,000, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter.







Quarterly Cash Dividend







The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series A common stock of $0.08 per share, which will be paid on April 4, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025.







Conference Call







The Company will host a teleconference today at 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company’s results, during which interested individuals will be given the opportunity to ask appropriate questions. To join the teleconference, dial 844-861-5504 and ask to join the Crown Crafts call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at



www.crowncrafts.com



. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be accessed prior to the call on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 4:00 p.m. CT on May 12, 2025. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 and enter replay access code



5182865



.







About Crown Crafts, Inc.







Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, diaper bags, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at



www.crowncrafts.com



.







The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates” and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including changes in interest rates, in the overall level of consumer spending and in the price of oil, cotton and other raw materials used in the Company’s products, changing competition, changes in the retail environment, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses, the level and pricing of future orders from the Company’s customers, the extent to which the Company’s business is concentrated in a small number of customers, the Company’s dependence upon third-party suppliers, including some located in foreign countries, customer acceptance of both new designs and newly-introduced product lines, actions of competitors that may impact the Company’s business, disruptions to transportation systems or shipping lanes used by the Company or its suppliers, and the Company’s dependence upon licenses from third parties. Reference is also made to the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that may impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. The Company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in our expectations, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:





Craig J. Demarest





Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





(225) 647-9118







cdemarest@crowncrafts.com







Investor Relations:





Three Part Advisors





Steven Hooser, Partner, or John Beisler, Managing Director





(817) 310-8776

















CROWN CRAFTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts





(Unaudited)





























Three-Month Periods Ended





























Nine-Month Periods Ended





































December 29, 2024

























December 31, 2023





























December 29, 2024

























December 31, 2023

























Net sales









$





23,351









$





23,801













$





64,023









$





65,053













Gross profit













6,098













6,434

















17,021













17,772













Gross profit percentage













26.1%













27.0%

















26.6%













27.3%













Marketing and administrative expenses













4,397













4,107

















14,108













12,189













Income from operations













1,701













2,327

















2,913













5,583













Income before income tax expense













1,275













2,194

















2,016













5,072













Income tax expense













382













492

















585













1,182













Net income













893













1,702

















1,431













3,890













Basic and diluted earnings per share









$





0.09









$





0.17













$





0.14









$





0.38













































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:

































Basic













10,394













10,241

















10,353













10,198













Diluted













10,394













10,241

















10,354













10,200

























































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





In thousands







































(Unaudited)



































December 29, 2024

























March 31, 2024

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





1,053









$





829













Accounts receivable, net of allowances













25,502













22,403













Inventories













32,376













29,709













Total current assets













61,839













54,824













Operating lease right of use assets













12,987













14,949













Finite-lived intangible assets - net













7,820













2,872













Goodwill













13,255













7,926













Total assets









$





98,741









$





82,706

































Current maturities of long-term debt













1,990













-













Operating lease liabilities, current













3,895













3,587













Total current liabilities













18,399













10,461













Long-term debt













18,870













8,112













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent













9,923













12,138

































Shareholders' equity













51,076













51,601













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





98,741









$





82,706































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.