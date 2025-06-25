Stocks
CRWS

Crown Crafts, Inc. Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results, Including Goodwill Impairment Charge

June 25, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Crown Crafts, Inc. reports Q4 FY2025 results: $23.2M net sales, $10.8M net loss, and quarterly dividend declared.

Quiver AI Summary

Crown Crafts, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, revealing a net sales increase of 2.9% year-over-year to $23.2 million in Q4, despite a GAAP net loss of $10.8 million, attributed largely to a $13.8 million goodwill impairment charge. For the entire fiscal year 2025, net sales were $87.3 million, showing stability compared to the previous year, but the company still faced a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million. Adjusted figures, excluding the impairment, indicated a better performance with an adjusted net loss of $429,000 for Q4 and an adjusted net income of $1 million for the fiscal year. Operational expansions included the acquisitions of Baby Boom Consumer Products and the integration of Manhattan Toy, alongside efforts to reduce costs and enhance e-commerce capabilities. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, highlighting its continued commitment to shareholder returns despite the challenges faced.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 2.9% compared to the prior-year quarter, indicating growth driven by the acquisition of Baby Boom Consumer Products.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Adjusted net income for fiscal 2025 was $1.0 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.10, highlighting positive operational performance excluding the impact of the goodwill impairment charge.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant GAAP net losses of $(10.8) million in Q4 and $(9.4) million for the fiscal year indicate severe financial challenges.
  • A goodwill impairment charge of $13.8 million suggests a decline in asset value and could indicate issues with past acquisitions or market conditions.
  • Gross margin dropped to 18.3% in Q4, down 4.9% from the previous year, reflecting operational difficulties and reduced profitability.

FAQ

What were Crown Crafts' fourth quarter net sales for fiscal 2025?

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $23.2 million, a 2.9% increase from the prior year quarter.

How did Crown Crafts perform financially in fiscal 2025?

Crown Crafts reported net sales of $87.3 million for fiscal 2025, with a GAAP net loss of $(9.4) million.

What impacted the gross margin for Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter?

The gross margin decreased to 18.3% primarily due to higher close-out sales and increased tariffs.

Did Crown Crafts declare a dividend in 2025?

Yes, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Series A common stock.

What is the significance of the goodwill impairment charge for Crown Crafts?

The goodwill impairment charge of $13.8 million significantly impacted net loss, indicating a reduction in estimated fair value of reporting units.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CRWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $CRWS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GONZALES, La., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended March 30, 2025.




Fourth Quarter Summary




  • Net sales of $23.2 million






  • Gross profit of $4.2 million; gross margin of 18.3%






  • GAAP net loss of $(10.8) million, or $(1.04) per diluted share






  • Adjusted net loss of $(429,000) or adjusted diluted loss per share of $(0.04)

    (1)







  • Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per share include an adjustment for a goodwill impairment charge of $13.8 million, or $10.4 million after tax, and $1.32, per share or $1.00, per share after tax.






  • Declared quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of Series A common stock






Fiscal 2025 Summary




  • Net sales of $87.3 million






  • Gross profit of $21.3 million; gross margin of 24.4%






  • GAAP net loss of $(9.4) million, or $(0.90) per diluted share






  • Adjusted net income of $1.0 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.10

    (1)







  • Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share include an adjustment for a goodwill impairment charge of $13.8 million, or $10.4 million after tax, and $1.33, per share or $1.00, per share after tax.





(1)   Adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted earnings (loss) per share (EPS), diluted, are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



Olivia Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our fourth quarter sales were 2.9% higher than the prior year quarter, and, while adjusted net income was below our expectations, there were several factors that impacted the quarter, including higher close-out sales at lower margins and the impact of tariffs. For the full year, the Crown Crafts team focused on the strategic initiatives that build for our future success. We acquired Baby Boom Consumer Products in the second quarter, fully integrated Manhattan Toy, continued to reduce operational costs, expanded ecommerce capabilities, and formulated a plan to decrease warehousing expenses. While not all of these measures flowed through this year due to the persistent strain the economy had on our customers, we are optimistic that the work we have done will lead to greater sales and profits over the long term.”




Fourth Quarter Commentary



Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 2.9% to $23.2 million, compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by sales associated with the Baby Boom acquisition.



Gross margin was 18.3%, a 4.9% decrease versus the prior year quarter due to a higher mix of close-out sales to reduce inventory levels in preparation for future warehouse consolidation and $324,000 of higher tariffs associated with products imported from China.



Marketing and administrative expenses were $4.6 million, an increase of 17.0% compared to the prior year quarter. The current year period includes $77,000 in acquisition costs as well as increased marketing and administrative costs associated with the Baby Boom business.



During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company determined that a triggering event occurred in relation to the depressed market price of the Company’s common stock and corresponding significant decline in the Company’s market capitalization. As a result, the Company performed a quantitative goodwill impairment test that concluded the estimated fair values of its reporting units were lower than their carrying values, indicating that the goodwill within these reporting units was impaired. Consequently, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $13.8 million during the quarter ended March 30, 2025.



GAAP net loss was $(10.8) million, or $(1.04) per diluted share. Adjusted net loss was $(429,000) or adjusted diluted loss per share of $(0.04), which excludes the $13.8 million goodwill impairment charge.




Fiscal 2025 Commentary



Net sales for fiscal 2025 were $87.3 million, essentially flat with fiscal 2024.



Gross margin was 24.4%, a 1.8% decrease compared to fiscal 2024, primarily a result of higher rent at the Compton facility, higher closeout sales and increased tariffs.



Marketing and administrative expenses were $18.7 million, an increase of 16% compared to fiscal 2024. The current year period includes $244,000 associated with the closure of the Company’s subsidiary in the United Kingdom and $1.2 million in costs associated with the Baby Boom acquisition.



GAAP net loss was $(9.4) million, or $(0.90) per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $1.0 million or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.10, which excludes the $13.8 million goodwill impairment charge.



The Company ended fiscal 2025 with $521,000 in cash and cash equivalents. Total inventory at the end of the year was $27.8 million, a 6.4% decrease compared to the end of fiscal 2024.




Quarterly Cash Dividend



On May 14, 2025, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series A common stock of $0.08 per share, which will be paid on July 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.





Conference Call




The Company will host a teleconference today at 8:00 a.m. CDT to discuss the Company’s results. To join the teleconference, dial 844-861-5504 and ask to join the Crown Crafts call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at

www.crowncrafts.com

. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be accessed prior to the call on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 4:00 p.m. CDT on September 25, 2025. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations and enter replay access code

6119723

.





About Crown Crafts, Inc.




Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, diaper bags, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at

www.crowncrafts.com

.





Forward-Looking Statements





The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates” and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including changes in interest rates, in the overall level of consumer spending and in the price of oil, cotton and other raw materials used in the Company’s products, changing competition, changes in the retail environment, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses, the level and pricing of future orders from the Company’s customers, the extent to which the Company’s business is concentrated in a small number of customers, the Company’s dependence upon third-party suppliers, including some located in foreign countries, customer acceptance of both new designs and newly-introduced product lines, actions of competitors that may impact the Company’s business, disruptions to transportation systems or shipping lanes used by the Company or its suppliers, and the Company’s dependence upon licenses from third parties. Reference is also made to the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that may impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. The Company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in our expectations, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contact:


Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


(225) 647-9118



cdemarest@crowncrafts.com



Investor Relations:


Three Part Advisors


Steven Hooser, Partner, or Matt Hodges, Managing Director


(817) 343-8021


CROWN CRAFTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts






(Unaudited)







Three-Month Periods Ended



Fiscal Years Ended





March 30, 2025


March 31, 2024



March 30, 2025


March 31, 2024

Net sales

$
23,227

$
22,579


$
87,250

$
87,632

Gross profit


4,244


5,228



21,265


23,000

Gross profit percentage


18.3%


23.2%



24.4%


26.2%

Marketing and administrative expenses


4,582


3,916



18,690


16,105

Goodwill impairment charge


13,766


-



13,766


-

(Loss) income from operations


(14,104)


1,312



(11,191)


6,895

(Loss) income before income tax expense


(14,429)


1,156



(12,413)


6,228

Income tax (benefit) expense


(3,642)


152



(3,057)


1,334

Net (loss) income


(10,787)


1,004



(9,356)


4,894

Basic (loss) earnings per share

$
(1.04)

$
0.10


$
(0.90)

$
0.48

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$
(1.04)

$
0.10


$
(0.90)

$
0.48
















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:














Basic


10,401


10,245



10,365


10,210

Diluted


10,401


10,253



10,365


10,214

































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

In thousands















March 30, 2025


March 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents


$
521
$
829

Accounts receivable, net of allowances



24,508

22,403

Inventories



27,800

29,709

Total current assets



55,303

54,824

Operating lease right of use assets



12,253

14,949

Finite-lived intangible assets - net



7,050

2,872

Goodwill



-

7,926

Total assets


$
81,154
$
82,706





Current maturities of long-term debt



1,990

-

Operating lease liabilities, current



3,987

3,587

Total current liabilities



15,505

10,461

Long-term debt



16,512

8,112

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



9,107

12,138





Shareholders’ equity



39,619

51,601

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$
81,154
$
82,706










GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
CROWN CRAFTS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


(Unaudited)












(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)






Three-Month Periods Ended



Fiscal Years Ended






March 30,


2025



March 31,


2024



March 30,


2025



March 31,


2024


Net (loss) income


(10,787)



1,004


(9,356)



4,894


Adjustment for items:









Goodwill impairment charge


13,766



-


13,766



-


Tax impact of adjustments

(1)


(3,408)



-


(3,408)



-


Adjusted net (loss) income

(2)


(429)



1,004


1,002



4,894












Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$
(1.04)


$
0.10

$
(0.90)


$
0.48


Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share

(2)

$
(0.04)


$
0.10

$
0.10


$
0.48


Diluted weighted Average Shares Outstanding


10,401



10,253


10,365



10,214












(1)
The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of the goodwill impairment charge based on the Company's effective tax rate.


(2)
Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share, excluding the impact of impairment charges. Management believes adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment charges that are not reflective of our core business.





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

