Crown Crafts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.08 per Share

Crown Crafts, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable July 3, 2025.

Crown Crafts, Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its Series A common stock, payable on July 3, 2025, to stockholders on record by June 13, 2025. The company, established in 1957, specializes in designing and distributing a variety of infant, toddler, and juvenile products, operating through subsidiaries like Sassy Baby, Inc. and NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. It markets its products directly to retailers, including mass merchants and specialty stores. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future operations and financial condition, emphasizing that dividend declarations are subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and do not guarantee future payments.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment reflects the company's financial health and stability, suggesting positive operating performance.

The timing of the dividend reflects a strategic decision favorable for investor confidence, scheduled close to the end of the second quarter.

The announcement of a quarterly cash dividend may indicate limited financial flexibility, potentially reflecting ongoing challenges in generating sufficient cash flow for operations or growth initiatives.

Forward-looking statements highlight numerous risks and uncertainties, including reliance on a narrow customer base and third-party suppliers, which could affect the company's stability and growth prospects.

The company disclaims assurances regarding the frequency and amount of future dividends, which may raise concerns among investors about the sustainability of dividend payments.

What is the recent dividend declared by Crown Crafts?

Crown Crafts has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its Series A common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 3, 2025, to stockholders of record by June 13, 2025.

What products does Crown Crafts, Inc. offer?

Crown Crafts designs and distributes infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products, including bedding, bibs, and toys.

Where can I find more information about Crown Crafts?

More information about Crown Crafts can be found on their official website at www.crowncrafts.com.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements are management's projections based on expectations and involve risks that may impact results.

GONZALES, La., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A common stock of $0.08 per share to be paid on July 3, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.







About Crown Crafts, Inc.







Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant and toddler bedding and blankets, bibs, diaper bags, disposable products and developmental toys. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sassy Baby, Inc. and NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at



www.crowncrafts.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates” and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including changes in interest rates, in the overall level of consumer spending and in the price of oil, cotton and other raw materials used in the Company’s products, changing competition, changes in the retail environment, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses, the level and pricing of future orders from the Company’s customers, the extent to which the Company’s business is concentrated in a small number of customers, the Company’s dependence upon third-party suppliers, including some located in foreign countries, customer acceptance of both new designs and newly-introduced product lines, actions of competitors that may impact the Company’s business, disruptions to transportation systems or shipping lanes used by the Company or its suppliers, and the Company’s dependence upon licenses from third parties. Also, in regard to the Company’s dividend announced today and its history of paying dividends, the declaration of each dividend is at the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors and the Company expressly disclaims any assurances as to the frequency and amount of any future dividends.





Reference is also made to the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that may impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. The Company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in our expectations, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:





Craig J. Demarest





Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





(225) 647-9118







cdemarest@crowncrafts.com







Investor Relations:





Three Part Advisors





Steven Hooser, Partner, or Matt Hodges, Managing Director





(817) 310-8776



