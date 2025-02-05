Crown Crafts, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on February 12, 2025

Crown Crafts, Inc. plans to announce Q3 fiscal results on February 12, 2025, followed by a teleconference.

Quiver AI Summary

Crown Crafts, Inc. is set to announce its third-quarter fiscal year 2025 operational results before the market opens on February 12, 2025. The company’s President and CEO, Olivia W. Elliott, along with CFO Craig J. Demarest, will hold a teleconference at 8:00 a.m. CST on the same day to discuss the results and address any questions from participants. Interested individuals can join the call by dialing a specified number or by accessing a listen-only mode on the company's website. A replay of the call will be available later that day. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts specializes in designing and distributing infant and juvenile products through its subsidiaries. The press release also includes forward-looking statements that highlight the potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

The Company will release its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, indicating ongoing operational transparency.

A teleconference hosted by the CEO and CFO demonstrates the Company's commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders.

Crown Crafts has a long-standing history since 1957, strengthening its brand reputation as a leader in infant and juvenile products.

The press release provides multiple access options for investors, enhancing communication and accessibility of financial information.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a dependency on third-party suppliers, including those located in foreign countries, which could pose risks to the company’s supply chain and operational stability.

There is a concentration of business with a small number of customers, suggesting potential vulnerability if those relationships change or diminish.

The mention of various risks, such as changes in consumer spending and competition, indicates potential challenges that may negatively impact future financial performance.

FAQ

When will Crown Crafts announce Q3 fiscal year 2025 results?

Crown Crafts will announce the Q3 results on February 12, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I join the Crown Crafts teleconference?

You can join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5504 or listening online at www.crowncrafts.com.

What time is the teleconference for Q3 results?

The teleconference will start at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time on February 12, 2025.

Where can I find the financial information discussed in the call?

The financial information will be available in the investor relations section of the Crown Crafts website after the earnings release.

Is there a replay available for the teleconference?

Yes, a replay will be available one hour after the call until 4:00 p.m. CST on May 12, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CRWS Insider Trading Activity

$CRWS insiders have traded $CRWS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZENON S NIE has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $93,668 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD R RATAJCZAK purchased 10,661 shares for an estimated $50,213

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $CRWS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GONZALES, La., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer and Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 to discuss the Company’s results and answer appropriate questions.





Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5504 and asking to join the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at



www.crowncrafts.com



. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website after earnings are released.





A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call through 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on May 12, 2025. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and enter replay access code



5182865



.







About Crown Crafts, Inc.







Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, diaper bags, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at



www.crowncrafts.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates” and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including changes in interest rates, in the overall level of consumer spending and in the price of oil, cotton and other raw materials used in the Company’s products, changing competition, changes in the retail environment, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses, the level and pricing of future orders from the Company’s customers, the extent to which the Company’s business is concentrated in a small number of customers, the Company’s dependence upon third-party suppliers, including some located in foreign countries, customer acceptance of both new designs and newly-introduced product lines, actions of competitors that may impact the Company’s business, disruptions to transportation systems or shipping lanes used by the Company or its suppliers, and the Company’s dependence upon licenses from third parties. Reference is also made to the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that may impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. The Company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in our expectations, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:





Craig J. Demarest





Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





(225) 647-9118







cdemarest@crowncrafts.com







Investor Relations:





Three Part Advisors





Steven Hooser, Partner, or John Beisler, Managing Director





(817) 310-8776



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.