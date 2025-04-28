Crown (CCK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Crown Holdings (CCK) reported revenue of $2.89 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion, representing a surprise of +0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

External Sales- Americas Beverage : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. External Sales- European Beverage : $512 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $516.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $512 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $516.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. External Sales- Transit Packaging : $482 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $496.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

: $482 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $496.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%. External Sales- Other segments : $294 million compared to the $291.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $294 million compared to the $291.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. External Sales- Asia Pacific : $279 million compared to the $292.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $279 million compared to the $292.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Segment Income- Americas Beverage : $236 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.37 million.

: $236 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.37 million. Segment Income- European Beverage : $67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.08 million.

: $67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.08 million. Segment Income- Transit Packaging : $60 million versus $60.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $60 million versus $60.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Income- Other segments : $29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.30 million.

: $29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.30 million. Segment Income- Corporate and other : -$41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$39.33 million.

: -$41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$39.33 million. Segment Income- Asia Pacific: $47 million compared to the $42.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Crown have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

