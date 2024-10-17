Crown Castle's Q3 AFFO Top Estimates, Site-Rental Revenues Rise

Crown Castle Inc.’s CCI third-quarter 2024 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.84 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80. Net revenues of $1.65 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion.

AFFO per share reported a 4% increase year over year. However, net revenues fell marginally year over year.

Site-Rental Revenues Increase

CCI’s total site-rental revenues rose 1% year over year to $1.59 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The figure was higher than our estimate of $1.58 billion. The upside was driven by an increase in fiber segment site rental revenues.

Site-rental revenues in the towers segment declined 1% year over year to $1.06 billion. It was also lower than our estimate of $1.08 billion. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower amortization of prepaid rent and straight-lined revenues.

Site-rental revenues in the fiber segment increased 5.4% year over year to $530 million. It was higher than our estimate of $503.3 million. The rise was mainly due to the increase in site rental billings.

However, services and other revenues came in at $59 million, which plunged 34.4% from the prior-year quarter. However, it was higher than our estimate of $52.8 million.

Cost of Operations Fall

CCI’s quarterly site-rental cost of operations increased 2.4% year over year to $430 million. The figure was higher than our estimate of $421.1 million.

The company reported services and other cost of operations of $30 million in the quarter. It decreased 54.5% from the prior-year quarter. It was slightly lower than our estimate of $30.5 million.

Financial Position

Crown Castle exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $194 million, up from $155 million reported as of June 30, 2024. Moreover, debt and other long-term obligations aggregated $23.45 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, increasing 2.6% sequentially.

2024 Guidance

Crown Castle maintained its guidance for 2024 AFFO per share in the range of $6.91-$7.02. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $6.98, which is within the guided range.

Site rental revenues are expected to be between $6.317-$6.362 billion, while the adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the band of $4.143-$4.193 billion.

Crown Castle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

