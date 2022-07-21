Crown Castle's (CCI) Q2 FFO & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Crown Castle International Corp. CCI reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at $1.79.



Also, net revenues of $1.73 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion.



Reported AFFO per share compared favorably with the year-ago period’s $1.71. Net revenues climbed 9.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.58 billion.



Growth in site-rental revenues due to elevated tower space demand aided the top-line performance. CCI also raised the 2022 outlook for adjusted EBITDA.



Per Jay Brown, chief executive officer of the company, “We delivered another solid quarter of growth in the second quarter and once again increased our operating expectations for the full year 2022. "



Crown Castle plans to change its corporate name to Crown Castle Inc. from Crown Castle International Corp. This change will be effective from Aug 1, 2022.

Quarter in Detail

During the second quarter, CCI’s site-rental revenues came in at $1.57 billion, up 10% year over year. The organic contribution of $58 million to the site rental revenues reflected 4.7% growth. Furthermore, services and other revenues climbed 5.7% to $167 million.



CCI’s quarterly operating expenses increased 5.8% year over year to $1.14 billion. The operating income climbed 17.4% to $593 million. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion marked a 12.5% year-over-year increase owing to growth in site rental revenues and higher services contribution.



In the second quarter, Crown Castle reported a capital expenditure of $303 million. This comprised discretionary capital expenditures of $282 million and sustaining capital expenditures of $21 million. Discretionary capital expenditures primarily attributable to Fiber were approximately $235 million, and that to Towers was around $42 million.

Balance Sheet

Crown Castle exited second-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $281 million, down from $312 million reported as of Mar 31, 2022.



Moreover, debt and other long-term obligations aggregated $21.2 billion, up from $21.1 billion witnessed as of Mar 31, 2022.



Subsequent to the quarter end, CCI increased the commitments under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility by $2 billion to $7 billion. Also, the maturity of its senior unsecured credit facility was extended from June 2026 to July 2027.

Guidance

CCI raised the 2022 outlook for adjusted EBITDA while maintaining its full-year guidance for AFFO per share at $7.31-$7.41 and site rental revenues at $6.242-$6.287 billion.



Management now expects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $4.329-$4.374 billion, indicating a $20 million rise at the midpoint from the prior outlook.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

