Crown Castle's (CCI) Q1 FFO Meets Estimates, View Intact

Crown Castle International Corp.’s CCI first-quarter 2020 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.42 came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure also comes in a cent higher than the prior-year quarter tally.



Net revenues of $1.42 billion inched up 0.9% year on year for the reported quarter. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion.



The year-on-year revenue increase reflects growth in site-rental revenues. However, services and other revenues were down during the quarter. The company also maintained the current-year outlook despite the prevailing uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Additionally, the company issued $1.25 billion in senior unsecured notes with a weighted average maturity of 18 years in April.



Quarter in Detail



Site-rental revenues came in at $1.3 billion, up 5.5% year over year. The $71 million in organic contribution to site rental revenues reflects 5.8% growth on new leasing activities and as contracted tenant escalations. However, services and other revenues plunged 33.1% year over year to $111 million.



Quarterly operating income decreased 0.8% year over year to $364 million. However, operating expenses flared up 1.5% year over year to $1.1 billion. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $814 million marked year-over-year growth of 1.2%.



The company reported capital expenditures of $447 million during the quarter. This included $13 million of discretionary land purchases, $21 million of sustaining capital expenditures and $413 million of discretionary capital expenditures.



Balance Sheet



Crown Castle exited first-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $310 million, up from the $196 million reported at the end of 2019.



Furthermore, as of Mar 31, 2020, the company generated $653 million of net cash from operating activities compared with the $512 million reported in the year-ago period.



Also, debt and other long-term obligations aggregated $2.67 billion, up from the $1.92 billion witnessed at the end of 2019.



2020 Outlook



Crown Castle has maintained its outlook for 2020. The company expects site-rental revenues of $5,337-$5,382 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $3,479-$3,524 million. Adjusted FFO is projected at $2,572-$2,617 million.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



