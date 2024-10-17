Crown Castle Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Crown Castle. Our analysis of options history for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $544,011, and 2 were calls, valued at $519,180.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $115.0 for Crown Castle during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Crown Castle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Crown Castle's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Crown Castle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.2 $22.9 $24.7 $90.00 $479.1K 311 200 CCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.8 $3.2 $2.8 $115.00 $252.0K 2.9K 1.3K CCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $5.8 $3.5 $3.5 $115.00 $77.7K 2.9K 3 CCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $115.00 $58.1K 2.9K 705 CCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.8 $4.0 $115.00 $49.6K 2.9K 376

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 90,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest us cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three us mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Crown Castle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Crown Castle Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,055,009, the price of CCI is down -3.01% at $112.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days. What The Experts Say On Crown Castle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $122.4.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Crown Castle, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Crown Castle, targeting a price of $123. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Crown Castle, maintaining a target price of $124. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Crown Castle, maintaining a target price of $127. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Crown Castle with a target price of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Crown Castle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

