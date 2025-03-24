Crown Castle Terminates CEO Steven Moskowitz; Appoints CFO Steven Moskowitz As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) announced the termination of Steven Moskowitz as President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the company appointed its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dan Schlanger as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

The company noted that its board has initiated a search for a successor President and Chief Executive Officer and is in the process of retaining a leading executive search firm to assist in the process.

According to the company, Moskowitz's termination was not a result of any disagreement regarding Crown Castles policies or financial performance and was not made for cause or related to any ethical or compliance concern.

As previously announced, Schlanger will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial officer until April 1, 2025, at which time Sunit Patel will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial officer. Schlanger will serve as interim Chief Executive Officer until a successor Chief Executive Officer is identified and appointed, at which time the Board intends to appoint him as Chief Transformation Officer, in which he will be responsible for overseeing the completion of the Company's sale of its small cells and fiber solutions businesses, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026, Crown Castle said.

Crown Castle reaffirmed all recently announced financial guidance, capital allocation policies and details regarding the sale of the fiber segment to EQT and Zayo.

