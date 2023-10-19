Crown Castle Slips On Lower Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) shares are down more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company yesterday reported a decline in third-quarter profit. The shares lost

The quarterly profit was $265 million or $0.61 per share, down from $419 million or $0.97 per share last year.

For the third quarter, adjusted funds from operations were $767 million or $1.77 per share, lower than $804 million or $1.85 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $86.26, down 5.14 percent from the previous close of $90.93 on a volume of 3,031,135.

