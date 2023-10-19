News & Insights

Markets
CCI

Crown Castle Slips On Lower Q3 Profit

October 19, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) shares are down more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company yesterday reported a decline in third-quarter profit. The shares lost

The quarterly profit was $265 million or $0.61 per share, down from $419 million or $0.97 per share last year.

For the third quarter, adjusted funds from operations were $767 million or $1.77 per share, lower than $804 million or $1.85 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $86.26, down 5.14 percent from the previous close of $90.93 on a volume of 3,031,135.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.