Crown Castle Reduces Dividend by 32.1%: What You Should Know

Crown Castle CCI recently announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a 32.1% decrease from the previous quarterly payout of $1.565 per share. The new dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025, to the company’s shareholders of record as of June 12, 2025.

Based on the reduced rate, the annualized dividend payout comes to $4.25 per share. At this new rate, the annualized yield is 4.19%, based on the stock’s closing price of $101.52 on May 21, 2025.

The company had earlier announced its plan to reduce its dividend payment in the second quarter of 2025, as part of its efforts to increase free cash flow generation and financial flexibility amid the Fiber segment sale move.

Previously, on Feb. 26, 2025, Crown Castle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $1.565 per common share. The dividend was paid out on March 31 to common stockholders on record as of March 14, 2025.

Solid dividend payouts remain the biggest attraction for REIT investors. However, Crown Castle has increased its dividend only three times in the last five years, which remains a concern. Hence, any significant turnaround in dividend payment after this reduction is likely to remain elusive in the near term. Check Crown Castle’s dividend history here.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 9.6% against the industry's decline of 2%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

