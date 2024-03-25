News & Insights

Markets
CCI

Crown Castle Recommends Shareholders Vote For Its Director Nominees - Quick Facts

March 25, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) filed its preliminary proxy materials with the SEC in connection with its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Also, the Board has nominated 12 directors to stand for election at the Annual Meeting. The Crown Castle Board unanimously recommended shareholders to vote for only the twelve nominees proposed by the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors stated that it does not endorse Boots Group's nominees or Boots Group's By-Laws Proposal and unanimously recommended shareholders discard any proxy materials from Boots Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.