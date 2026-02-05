Crown Castle Q4 AFFO & Sales Beat Estimates, Services Revenues Rise

Crown Castle Inc. CCI reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.12, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share. However, the figure declined nearly 6.7% year over year.

Results reflect a rise in services and other revenues year over year. A decrease in site rental revenues affected the results to some extent.

Net revenues of $1.07 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion but fell 4.2% year over year.

For full-year 2025, AFFO per share was $4.36, representing a 4.2% decrease year over year, while beating Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.30. Net revenues of $4.26 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion but fell 4.4% year over year.

Key Earnings Takeaways for CCI

During the fourth quarter, CCI’s total site rental revenues declined 4.8% year over year to $1.02 billion.

The organic contribution to site rental billings of $47 million reflected 17.5% year-over-year organic growth, excluding an unfavorable $51 million impact from Sprint Cancellations.

Meanwhile, services and other revenues came in at $53 million, which rose 8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was down 7.6% year over year to $718 million.

Net interest expenses and amortization of deferred financing costs rose 2.5% year over year to $246 million.

CCI’s Financial Position

Crown Castle exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $99 million, up from $57 million reported as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Moreover, debt and other long-term obligations aggregated $21.55 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, nearly the same sequentially.

2026 Guidance by CCI

Crown Castle issued its guidance for 2026 AFFO per share in the range of $4.38-$4.49. The Zacks Consensus Estimate presently stands at $4.77.

CCI projected the site rental revenues in the range of $3.828-$3.873 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $2.665-$2.715 billion.

Crown Castle currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Crown Castle Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Crown Castle Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Crown Castle Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG reported fourth-quarter 2025 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. However, the company reported an FFO of $1.81 per share in the year-ago period.

SLG’s fourth-quarter results showed robust leasing activity and improved average rents on Manhattan office leases. However, lower same-store net operating income and higher interest expenses undermined the performance.

Prologis, Inc. PLD reported fourth-quarter 2025 core FFO per share of $1.44, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.50.

The quarterly results reflected a rise in rental revenues and healthy leasing activity. However, high interest expenses are an undermining factor for PLD.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.