News & Insights

Markets
CCI

Crown Castle Q1 AFFO Declines

April 17, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), Wednesday announced a decline in its first-quarter adjusted Funds from Operations, primarily due to higher interest expenses.

AFFO stood at $749 million or $1.72 a share compared to last year's $828 million or $1.91 a share.

Earnings decreased to $311 million or $0.71 per share from $418 million or $0.97 per share in previous year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have also estimated earnings of $0.71 per share for the first-quarter.

Revenue declined to $1.6 billion from $1.8 billion in year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, the real estate company anticipates earnings of $2.79 to $2.97 per share, and an AFFO of $6.85 to $6.97 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.