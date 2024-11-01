Crown Castle price target raised to $117 from $116 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Crown Castle (CCI) to $117 from $116 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model following the earnings report.

