Crown Castle price target raised to $115 from $110 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Crown Castle (CCI) to $115 from $110 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on REITs. The firm is adjusting its models due to interest rate changes, recent results, and/or discussions with company management, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

