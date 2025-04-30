CROWN CASTLE INTL Earnings Results: $CCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CROWN CASTLE INTL ($CCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $1.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.32 by $1.42. The company also reported revenue of $1,061,000,000, beating estimates of $1,051,320,342 by $9,679,658.

CROWN CASTLE INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 457 institutional investors add shares of CROWN CASTLE INTL stock to their portfolio, and 655 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CROWN CASTLE INTL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CROWN CASTLE INTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

CROWN CASTLE INTL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $84.0 on 01/01/2025

